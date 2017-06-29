Cooking Can Be Easy With These Tips

Whether you are a college student just beginning your own culinary experiments or a seasoned chef with many dinner parties under your belt, there is always something new to learn about cooking. Browse these tips for excellent advice that you can implement in your kitchen tonight, and get used to fabulous home-cooked meals.

Make sure that you have the place settings set beforehand so that you can reduce the stress that you will have when you are bringing your food to the table. High levels of stress do not mix well when you are cooking, given the danger, so you will want to reduce this as much as possible.

You can save a lot of money by buying potatoes for your favorite dishes in larger quantities. Make sure you store them in a cool dark place (preferably in a root cellar). Place them in a crate loosely and keep the storage temperature between 45 and 50 degrees F. Avoid storing them in the refrigerator as they become sweet.

Your cake can be ruined if the baking powder is too old. In most cases, you don't remember when you bought the box you have just found in the cupboard. Don't gamble with it, test it. Put one tablespoon of baking powder in one third cup of water. If it fizzes, it's good to use. If not, throw it away and buy a new box because what you have is too old.

If you are cooking an important meal for a significant person, such as a boss or a date, you should not serve a dish you've never attempted to cook before. You don't ever want to try new ingredients or recipes that you don't have experience with. This can keep your stress levels in check while you cook.

When you have a recipe that calls for wine, you may be tempted to use a cheap wine or cooking wine. Avoid this mindset when you approach your cooking. A good rule of thumb is to consider whether or not you would drink the wine. If you wouldn't drink it, do not use it to cook.

If you plan to let your chicken sit in the oven for a while after it is baked, then subtract a few minutes from its baking time. Since chicken continues to bake even after it is taken away from a heat source, it can dry out quickly in an oven that is still hot.

If you are stuck trying to figure out what to cook for dinner during the week, consider building your meals around themes. "Mexican Monday" could mean burritos or a nice taco salad. How about "Tuscan Tuesday" featuring spaghetti and meatballs or maybe meatball subs? And "Fish Friday" offers lots of options for shrimp, salmon or even tuna. Bring the whole family into the fun by letting the kids pick a theme and help plan the meal that day.

When cooking, make sure that you never put anything metal in the microwave, as it will cause sparks given the electromagnetic energy. Always make sure that the items you are microwaving are safe to put in there. This will help to increase your level of safety when you are in the kitchen.

Beans stored for a longer period of time need to be checked for insect damage or mold. Instead of visually looking at each bean put them in a bowl of cold water. Use only the ones sinking to the bottom as those floating are either suffer from insect damage or mold.

In addition to staples, condiments and seasonings, keep your kitchen stocked with healthy convenient foods and quick-fix items. A no-stress kitchen should include eggs and dairy, fruits, vegetables, breads, baking products, canned and bottled items, grains, refrigerated and freezer items, and condiments. When you run out of a product, don't forget to make a note of it, so you won't be caught out if you need it in the future.

When you are going to purchase beef, make sure that the package does not have too much liquid in it. An excessive amount of liquid may indicate that the beef was not stored properly or that it is no longer good. Make sure you always check the expiration date as well.

Put food into a hot pan instead of trying to cook it while the pan is still cold. The pan should already be at the desired temperature before you start cooking. This will ensure that the food is cooked evenly and thoroughly. You want to see the steam rising off the pan when you start cooking.

When it comes to cooking the fresher the better. Sure the bottled and shaker spices cost less but there is no taste comparable to the taste of fresh cut spices such as garlic and parsley. So make sure that you spend the extra fifteen minutes cutting your spices, instead of shaking them.

as you can see, learning to be a better cook is not that difficult. You do not need to be a chef at a 4-star restaurant in order to cook like one. Try some of these ideas in this article, and you will be impressed by how much you can improve your cooking technique. Your family will look forward to each meal that you make!