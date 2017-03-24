Tips On Choosing The Perfect Wine

Wine is one of the best-loved alcoholic drinks in all of history. What makes wine so popular? One of the reasons is surely that there are so many varieties. There are a lot of wines out there, and one is sure to catch your fancy. Here are some smart tips about wine to help you navigate those waters.

Know your way around your wine store. Each wine shop is different. Wine is a wide area, so each store will specialize in a certain kind of wines. If you're a wine rookie, you may not do too well with stores that have pricey labels. Instead, look for a seller who can cater to your special desires and needs.

If you are looking to increase your wine collection, try picking individual bottles to use as testers. You might want to try many different types first, as there are a bunch to choose from. It is smart to get just one bottle rather than an entire case.

Attend as many wine tastings as you have time for. Wine tastings introduce your palette to many different styles of wines. And the people who attend these events may also be much more advanced than you in terms of wine knowledge. You can pick their brains to learn even more!

If you enjoy cooking, try incorporating wine into your dinner menu. Wine can be used in a variety of cooking formats including sauces and marinades. If you have small children, you need not be concerned about cooking with wine as most of the alcohol is cooked out during the cooking process.

Even though white wines should be thoroughly chilled when you drink them, you should avoid storing them in a refrigerator for weeks at a time. The best thing to do is to keep them at room temperature and refrigerate them an hour or two before you plan on serving them.

Do not be a wine snob when it comes to new wines. You may turn up your nose to white wine when it is offered to you, only because you had one or two bad glasses the first time around. Not all wines are created equal. You will find wines to suit your taste throughout the wine rainbow.

Allow red wines to warm up. Often, red wines are stored at temperatures near 60 degrees. The best temperature for serving red wines is above 70 degrees, which allows the full body of the wine to be present. When you open a bottle of red, allow it to sit and come to room temperature before drinking.

Left over wine is wonderful for cooking. When you're down to the bottom of the bottle, do not throw it out. Instead, reseal the bottle and save it for your next meal. You can use the wine to make a sauce for pasta, flavor meat or add to your special stew recipe.

Carry a map or some sort of direction for your given area. Some of the best wine venues are incredibly organized and easy to navigate, while others are chaotic and will lose you in the twits-and-turns. Print off a map of your designated area, and you'll never miss that perfect shop just around the bend.

Try having some merlot with your steak. The fat and umami flavors found in steak, especially medium-rare or rarer, need acidity to cut through their flavor profile. Red wine is already a popular pairing for meat. The heavier acidity and fruit of merlot can really liven up your steak dish.

Wine is a popular accompaniment for your holiday gatherings, and it is important that you choose the right variety to complement your entree. Generally, white wine goes well with chicken, turkey or seafood, and red wine is the best choice when the menu features beef or pork as the main entree.

Try purchasing different wines to find ones that you enjoy. Don't drink the same bottle time and time again, as it will get monotonous. Choose a different country or a different year to keep things interesting. You may save some money in the process.

Pair spicy foods with sweet wines. Especially with the heat of Thai and Indian food, you will want to stick with dry white and red wines that are sweet. Some great pairings include Chenin Blanc, Gewurztraminer, and Riesling. If you choose Riesling, try going with a German brand since their higher acidity doesn't make the sweetness seem as apparent. These wines act as palate cleansers to help you enjoy the spiciness of the meal.

Don't be afraid to get the opinion of others when it comes to choosing your next bottle of wine. As a trusted merchant, or a highly reputable critic to find new wines that you may enjoy. As a general rule, try to take the advice from someone who has similar tastes to your own.

Now that you know more about wine and how it fits into what you're doing, you should have some easier choices coming your way. You will know more about what to buy and what to use now. If it's something you want to enjoy as a collector, continue to learn more information.